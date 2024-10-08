386) DIA Twitter papers 01/10 | General Flynn, híbridos, próxima fase

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Compilação de conversas no Twitter de pessoas ligadas à Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), ou Agência de Informações de Defesa, é uma agência de apoio ao combate do Departamento de Defesa dos Estados Unidos (DoD), especializada em defesa e informações militares.
Canal Psinergy0Nhold; September 30, 2024
The DIA Twitter papers: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.958FDBA3-9A8B-402D-99EA-1BD34B112191:1
Canal Juxtaposition1: https://odysee.com/@Juxtaposition1:0?view=content | https://rumble.com/user/Juxtaposition1
General Flynn's occultic prayer in a church. 7 rays of light? Elizabeth Clare Prophet. : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWg9PG6ZE8Y
Michael Flynn Demands Only ONE Religion Be Allowed : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNUs3MyyhV4
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal