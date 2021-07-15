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Trafficked into Satanism
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22 views • July 15, 2021
Episode 5 – “Trafficked into Satanism” connects the enormous human trafficking problem to endemic Satanism, and posits that it’s the reason why the leftist fear Donald Trump so much and will do anything to stop him. Join Kevin Rice, the Professor, and the Fearless CV Berton.
Website: CVBerton.com
Email CV at [email protected]
Email Kevin at [email protected]
Episodes 1-3 can be found on https://ugetube.com/@cvberton
Alpha Eye – a novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
Website: CVBerton.com
Email CV at [email protected]
Email Kevin at [email protected]
Episodes 1-3 can be found on https://ugetube.com/@cvberton
Alpha Eye – a novel by CV Berton available on Amazon: http://bit.ly/AlphaEye
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