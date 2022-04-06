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WW3 Update! NATO moves to cut Russia off from Kaliningrad! Russia says that is CAUSE FOR WAR!
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422 views • April 06, 2022
Creatrix13.
More bonehead moves by NATO. The red horse is riding hard now!
Main Story:
https://dontspeaknews.com/2022/04/05/major-crisis-brewing-in-the-baltics-as-nato-cuts-off-kaliningrad-from-russia/
New Russian Borders: https://www.onet.pl/informacje/onetwiadomosci/scenariusz-ataku-na-kraje-baltyckie-w-rosyjskiej-tv/d8nf994,79cfc278
Hard to Defend: https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/europe/suwalki-gap.htm
What to Know About Kaliningrad: https://www.thoughtco.com/kaliningrad-russia-overview-1435548
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gqha6rxqNt6C/
More bonehead moves by NATO. The red horse is riding hard now!
Main Story:
https://dontspeaknews.com/2022/04/05/major-crisis-brewing-in-the-baltics-as-nato-cuts-off-kaliningrad-from-russia/
New Russian Borders: https://www.onet.pl/informacje/onetwiadomosci/scenariusz-ataku-na-kraje-baltyckie-w-rosyjskiej-tv/d8nf994,79cfc278
Hard to Defend: https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/europe/suwalki-gap.htm
What to Know About Kaliningrad: https://www.thoughtco.com/kaliningrad-russia-overview-1435548
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gqha6rxqNt6C/
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