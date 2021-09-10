© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Michael Yeadon, Ex Pfizer: Mujeres NO se vacunen
Follow
2
Share
Report
92 views • September 10, 2021
Subtitulado al español por FLC @ Frotando la Costumbre.
Importante mensaje emitido en Agosto de este año por el ex vicepresidente de Pfizer.
No podemos permitir que plutócratas misántropos que quieren reducir la demografía sigan empujando a la humanidad hacia el precipicio. Se agradece hacer llegar sus palabras a todas las mujeres que conozcas, familiares, amigos y extraños.
Importante mensaje emitido en Agosto de este año por el ex vicepresidente de Pfizer.
No podemos permitir que plutócratas misántropos que quieren reducir la demografía sigan empujando a la humanidad hacia el precipicio. Se agradece hacer llegar sus palabras a todas las mujeres que conozcas, familiares, amigos y extraños.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.