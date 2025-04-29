Former top Satanist reveals that half of pastors are Freemason Satanists contracted to the devil

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2025). Former top Satanist & witch & mason & Mormon & Catholic priest William Schnoebelen exposes that half of pastors are Freemason Satanists contracted to the devil. Satan Lucifer rewards those who have a contract with him to mislead millions of people into hell, just like Judas Iscariot, with wealth & fame & popularity & love & illegal tithe income tax extorted money using God’s name & church donators & Nicolaitan clergy class laity class Satanist pagan religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors’ Satanist certifications & ordinations. I will teach you how you will be able to locate and hunt down and pray and destroy and send into the abyss these millions & millions of Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist demon-possessed “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” globalist elite “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminists,” who are torturing & lesbian raping (pegging) & satanically sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year and throwing their leftover human meat & bone ashes into their church food & supermarket groceries & restaurant food. They belong to all these Draco reptilian secret societies & government agencies & churches & cult groups like the Moonies or Mormons or Catholics or Scientology or Jehovah’s Witness or Soka Gakkai & knights military orders & Wiccan witches & female divine energy goddess Gaia Sophia New Age abortionist feminist witchcraft occult spiritualist pagan “fallen angel Atlantis old mystery religion.” In Japan, you will find these maggots swarming inside the Illuminati NWO pedophile cannibal Satanist foreign companies as managers & senior managers & executives making huge amounts of money, or in stock market fraud embezzlement industry financial management companies making 200,000 dollars as new employees with millions of dollars of commission from raising & lowering their fraud stock prices at will, or married to very rich husbands in order to kill them with witchcraft and steal their wealth. They are wearing human-looking cloned hybrid avatar bodies, but they are neither humans (they are Draco reptilian pedophile cannibal Satanist avatars) nor have souls (they are soulless demons) nor are they women (they are reptilian androgynous hermaphrodites that act male) nor are they Japanese (they behave like Western feminist nations’ women) nor are they God’s creatures (they were manufactured by Satan Lucifer’s dominion-class fallen angel 12th planet Pleiadian incarnate avatar vampire devils. They corrupt society in every way, just like maggots swarm to a carcass society. The society of a nation and the level of infiltration of its governments & churches & military & police & intelligence agencies & schools & media & politics & courts & corporations (which is 33% of the population of Western feminist nations) by demon spirit avatars and fallen angel avatars is a direct reflection of the rot of the Church of that nation, because the Church is normally supposed to be the spiritual guardian of a nation and society. A fish will rot from the head, which is the Church that is supposed to be reigning & ruling on behalf of Christ as kings & priests over the nation or society. You will be able to tell who these lesbian androgynous hermaphrodite Draco avatar pedophile cannibal Satanists are immediately, because they have a dark, arrogant, vile female reptilian energy, instead of God’s creation’s gentle kind submissive feminine human specie female gender Japanese race heterosexual creature. Satanist demon spirits are diabolically & satanically inverted corrupted versions of God’s humans, just like their Satanists’ inverted cross symbol. Satan Lucifer copies & inverts everything that is of God.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine