How to Bi-Locate Onto an ET Mothership (My Advanced Meditation Practice)

In this short talk I share one of my deepest inner spiritual practices: using meditation and visualization to bi-locate—remaining physically in meditation while imagining an astral presence on a city-sized UFO mothership.





Inspired by experiencer testimony such as Suzanne Hansen’s The Dual Soul Connection, I explore how humans may connect with Mantid and Grey teachers through disciplined meditation, visualization, and shrine practice. I show my own Buddhist shrine and explain how traditional devotion, loving-kindness, and breath meditation can integrate with modern contact work.





This is an advanced, esoteric practice and not something to do daily—channeling-style states can be destabilizing for some people, as I honestly share from my own past difficulties. But when approached with clarity and grounding, bi-location visualization can be a profound way of cultivating connection with future human-ET civilizations and expanding spiritual practice beyond CE-5 methods.





For practitioners of any tradition—Buddhist, Christian, or otherwise—this video offers a framework you can adapt to your own symbols and guides.





