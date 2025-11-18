How to Bi-Locate Onto an ET Mothership (My Advanced Meditation Practice)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this short talk I share one of my deepest inner spiritual practices: using meditation and visualization to bi-locate—remaining physically in meditation while imagining an astral presence on a city-sized UFO mothership.
Inspired by experiencer testimony such as Suzanne Hansen’s The Dual Soul Connection, I explore how humans may connect with Mantid and Grey teachers through disciplined meditation, visualization, and shrine practice. I show my own Buddhist shrine and explain how traditional devotion, loving-kindness, and breath meditation can integrate with modern contact work.
This is an advanced, esoteric practice and not something to do daily—channeling-style states can be destabilizing for some people, as I honestly share from my own past difficulties. But when approached with clarity and grounding, bi-location visualization can be a profound way of cultivating connection with future human-ET civilizations and expanding spiritual practice beyond CE-5 methods.
For practitioners of any tradition—Buddhist, Christian, or otherwise—this video offers a framework you can adapt to your own symbols and guides.
