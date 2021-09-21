Evergrande’s Vast Liabilities Put It on Brink of Collapse, Raising Multiple Concerns

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9/15/2021 Evergrande Crisis: Evergrande can’t make loan interest repayment due in the coming days and its vast liabilities put it on the brink of collapse, raising multiple concerns.