京都橘高等学校吹奏楽部 - Kyoto Tachibana High School Brass Band
A brass band with swing - The perfect mix. These senior high school students put on a truly stunning performance.

京都橘高校吹奏楽部 _ 台北市立北一女中120週年校慶（12 Dec, 2023）

Kyoto Tachibana High School Brass Band - Taipei City Kitaichi Junior High School 120th Anniversary (12 Dec. 2023)

Kyoto Tachibana Junior & Senior High School on Wikipedia

Video Source:

慶次郎前田 - Keijiro Maeda

NOTE: There is no connection between Kyoto Tachibana Junior & Senior High School and this channel.

