The so called `Twitter` takeover is a NWO promotion to try to get
normal conservatives to return to Twitter, where they can be tracked by the AI.
AI models have failed on real people due to lack of reliable data.
News is of course highly controlled by the Shadow government. Why would
they allow any free speech at all on Twitter, unless they are doing a
Mao style CCP honey trap operation to target people saying things
against the Cult/NWO?" Musk was "created" as a business figure, being
given control over Paypal, Telsa, Space-X and the satellite tech. Musk
is a creation of the Military-Industrial complex, under the direct
control of the Shadow government, as that is the only group with access
to the funding and technology required to pull this off. Musk and his
companies are literally created out of thin air to play a role in
manipulating public opinion, governments and economies. Another
Puppet...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.