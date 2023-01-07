Create New Account
The Biggest Deception of COP 27 - It's Not What You Think Truth Matters
Who is the High Priest of the church today? Where is the biblical mount Sinai located? Is climate change leading people away from the real issues? In this video, Matthew Schanche and Mackenzie Drebit explore these questions and provide solid answers. Resource Mentioned: Secrets of the Lost Races - Rene Noorbergen: http://bitly.ws/ywGi https://climaterepentance.com/ Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org​ AD's Full Content Library: https://adtv.watch/​ Go Deeper, Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

