The Biggest Deception of COP 27 - It's Not What You Think Truth Matters

Who is the High Priest of the church today? Where is the biblical mount Sinai located? Is climate change leading people away from the real issues? In this video, Matthew Schanche and Mackenzie Drebit explore these questions and provide solid answers.
Resource Mentioned:
Secrets of the Lost Races - Rene Noorbergen: http://bitly.ws/ywGi
https://climaterepentance.com/
Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org
AD's Full Content Library: https://adtv.watch/
Go Deeper, Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.