A Confession, A Hymn, And Spam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My friends, today was a harsh day, feeling as though I were under spiritual attack, which was even distracting me from my duties—though I did get those accomplished. As I was almost in tears from it, I laid aside what I was trying to accomplish and, quietly, cried out to the Lord. The answer came quietly and swiftly, as I was shown what I had, more truly, been distracted from.
The duties were accomplished.
I have another surgery ahead of me.
#SpiritualAttack, #Weeping, #Confession