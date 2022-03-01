Protests in Front of Canada’s Parliament Cleared, but Protesters Say There Will Be a Comeback

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02/20/2022 Canadian police used mounted police and corresponding technical equipment to violently disperse peaceful protesters near the parliament. At one point there were clashes with protesters. Protesters say there will be a comeback.