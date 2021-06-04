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Wildfire in Norway sees more than 500 people evacuated - BBC News
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12 views • June 04, 2021
Around 150 fire crews from 10 fire stations have been fighting a large forest fire in Norway.
The fire was first reported at around 12:00 local time (11:00 BST) on Thursday 3 June.
The fire was first reported at around 12:00 local time (11:00 BST) on Thursday 3 June.
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