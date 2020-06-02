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UNITE WITH THE TRUTH!
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38 views • June 02, 2020
If we don’t unite with the truth to stop what’s happening now, then…
"We're on an express elevator to hell. Going down."
Please share this channel and thank you in advance.
Streisand Effect
The Streisand Effect is a social phenomenon that occurs when an attempt to hide, remove, or censor information has the unintended consequence of further publicizing that information, often via the Internet.
"We're on an express elevator to hell. Going down."
Please share this channel and thank you in advance.
Streisand Effect
The Streisand Effect is a social phenomenon that occurs when an attempt to hide, remove, or censor information has the unintended consequence of further publicizing that information, often via the Internet.
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