BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dumbs they call 'em
wolfburg
wolfburg
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 1 day ago
Darkwave rock track with elements of industrial and synth-driven suspense, Verse 1 starts with pulsing bass, echoing drum machines, and ethereal pads, Choruses erupt with heavy guitars, layered synths, and a dense rhythm section, Verse 2 adds distorted effects and staccato strings, A bridge features mechanical percussion and processed vocal samples, intensifying the atmosphere, Final choruses incorporate soaring synths and a driving low end, ending with a minimalist, haunting outro

(Verse 1) Beneath the surface, secrets they keep, A network vast, where the shadows weep, Dumbs they call 'em, tunnels deep and wide, Military might, where truth's denied. (Chorus) Deep underground, military bases, Echoes of power, in subterranean places, Whispers of the unknown, in the earth's embrace, Are we uncovering the threshold of man's disgrace? (Verse 2) Cities hidden, beneath our feet, Where the elite retreat, from the street, Chemtrails above, geoengineering's curse, While the sheep above are left to curse. (Bridge) The CDC, FDA, and WHO, Corporate shills, we all know, Big Pharma's grip, on our health, In these depths, they plot their wealth. (Chorus) Deep underground, military bases, Echoes of power, in subterranean places, Whispers of the unknown, in the earth's embrace, Are we uncovering the threshold of man's disgrace? (Verse 3) Gold and silver, honest money's might, Cryptocurrency, in the digital night, Personal liberty, self-defense, Against their tyranny, make your stand. (Outro) So here's to the truth, hidden below, To those who dare to seek and know, For in the darkness, light will shine, And the people's voice, will chime.

Keywords
darkwave rock track with elements of industrial and synth-driven suspenseverse 1 starts with pulsing bassechoing drum machinesand ethereal pads
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy