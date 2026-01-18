© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PATRICK SOON-SHIONG:
“We have in our body a gene called p53 that actually prevents cancer from occurring.”
“Guess what COVID does? It knocks down p53.”
Were we all deliberately poisoned?
