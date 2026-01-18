BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
PATRICK SOON-SHIONG: “We have in our body a gene called p53 that actually prevents cancer from occurring.”
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
153 views • 3 days ago

PATRICK SOON-SHIONG:


“We have in our body a gene called p53 that actually prevents cancer from occurring.”


“Guess what COVID does? It knocks down p53.”


Were we all deliberately poisoned?


