THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 61: The Kings of Judah (Hezekiah)
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
0
23 hours ago

Hezekiah continued to lead his people in the worship of the Lord and the southern kingdom prospered. Judeans and other nations assembled at Jerusalem to worship God, bringing personal gifts for Hezekiah and the prosperity went to his head. Suddenly he lay dying on a bed and the prophet Isaiah showed up with the news that God wanted him to set his house in order.

Hezekiah repented and returned to foreign trade, building new cities, and increasing the production of grain and cattle. He was flattered when a Babylonian delegation arrived and showed them all his riches. God was not pleased and said they would return to plunder all the gold and silver in the future.

Hezekiah shortsightedly thought this good news since it would not take place during his lifetime. Hezekiah was a great king, but he lived for the now and did not give much thought about the future. He failed to properly educate Manasseh and his son would go on to embrace Lucifer.

Sermon outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1850.pdf

RLJ-1850 -- MARCH 6, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


jerusalemjudahisaiahhezekiahplundersouthern kingdombabylonian delegation
