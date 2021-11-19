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X22 Report A 11. 18. 21.
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50 views • November 19, 2021
Ep. 2631a - [JB] Nominee Will Begin The [CB] Transformation, The World Sees The Truth
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The [CB] is now moving forward with their plan, they are trying to install Saule Omarova to push their agenda forward and transform the US to prepare for the Great Reset. Trump lets the people know that they will get hit with higher taxes and its not just going to hit the wealthy. The people see the truth.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The [CB] is now moving forward with their plan, they are trying to install Saule Omarova to push their agenda forward and transform the US to prepare for the Great Reset. Trump lets the people know that they will get hit with higher taxes and its not just going to hit the wealthy. The people see the truth.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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