Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Massive Excess Death Continues and Only The Vaccine Can Explain It
19 views
channel image
The New American
Published Wednesday |

When will this excess death stop? No one knows, but it might not ever stop. Find out more in the video.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. BBC.com - Excess deaths in 2022 among worst in 50 years

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-64209221


2. Expose-News.com - Death stalks mRNA vaccination in New Zealand

https://expose-news.com/2023/03/14/death-stalks-mrna-vaccination-in-new-zealand/


3. Dr. Paul Alexander - UNVACCINATED persons after COVID infections do NOT show any significant increased risk of myocarditis or pericarditis (197,000 unvaccinated patients); the media & CDC then LIES to you about risk!

https://palexander.substack.com/p/unvaccinated-persons-after-covid?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=579356&post_id=106049112&isFreemail=true&utm_campaign=1188148&utm_medium=email


4. Dr. Peter A. McCullough - Why the Body Attacks Itself after COVID-19 Vaccination

https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/why-the-body-attacks-itself-after?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=1119676&post_id=107175072&isFreemail=true&utm_campaign=1188148&utm_medium=email

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
deathvaerscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket