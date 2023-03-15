Massive Excess Death Continues and Only The Vaccine Can Explain It

When will this excess death stop? No one knows, but it might not ever stop. Find out more in the video.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. BBC.com - Excess deaths in 2022 among worst in 50 years
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-64209221
2. Expose-News.com - Death stalks mRNA vaccination in New Zealand
https://expose-news.com/2023/03/14/death-stalks-mrna-vaccination-in-new-zealand/
3. Dr. Paul Alexander - UNVACCINATED persons after COVID infections do NOT show any significant increased risk of myocarditis or pericarditis (197,000 unvaccinated patients); the media & CDC then LIES to you about risk!
https://palexander.substack.com/p/unvaccinated-persons-after-covid?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=579356&post_id=106049112&isFreemail=true&utm_campaign=1188148&utm_medium=email
4. Dr. Peter A. McCullough - Why the Body Attacks Itself after COVID-19 Vaccination
https://petermcculloughmd.substack.com/p/why-the-body-attacks-itself-after?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=1119676&post_id=107175072&isFreemail=true&utm_campaign=1188148&utm_medium=email
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.