Tucker Carlson Putin Interview PREVIEW | Maverick News

Tucker Carlson's Historic Interview with Vladimir Putin - confirmed.
Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin prompts calls for him to be banned from European countries and some say he should not be allowed to return to the United States. Reaction to the Tucker Carlso interview with Vladimir Putin.
Plus today's top news stories:
* Grant Abraham - Announces New "United Party of Canada"
* Israel - Hamas Update
