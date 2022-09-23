Hong Kong Police Charges a Harmonica Player With Sedition Law at Queen Vigil

https://gnews.org/post/p1o976afc
09/21/2022 India WION: A Hong Kong man who played harmonica outside the British consulate during Elizabeth II’s funeral was arrested for sedition. Because among the songs he played contain “Glory To Hong Kong”
