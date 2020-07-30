Wiser elements in Washington establishment get Iran’s message: Analyst

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iran's military has just held a bunch of war games in the Strait of Hormuz featuring a mock-up of US aircraft carrier, which of course would be the prime target if the US ever attacked Iran—its fleet in the Persian Gulf would face serious problems. https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/0...
I think Iran is sending a message that if Bibi Netanyahu and Donald Trump think that they need to start a big Middle East war to try to keep them out of prison and keep them in power, well, they need to think again, because that war might not go the way that they would hope that it would.