The song "Egg Dealer" crafts a humorous yet sharp narrative around an egg shortage, using the metaphor of a black-market drug deal to illustrate the absurdity of scarcity. The protagonist navigates a world where eggs—a mundane staple—are treated like contraband, complete with a shady "dealer" operating from an eighteen-wheeler. This metaphor critiques how basic necessities can become commodified and controlled in crises.
Music, Vocal & Image SunoAI; Lyrics K. Thomas © 2025