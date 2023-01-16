Zeroing the Vortex Red Dot on the Kel-Tec sub-2000 9mm Part 1

This part 1 of zeroing a red dot sight on my Kel-Tec sub-2000 9mm rifle. After I zeroed the sight I shot the 9mm rifle with the red dot out to 200 yards. Thats in part 2. If you like the video please susbscribe for more free content.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.