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Galen Winsor The Nuclear Scare Scam
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230 views • February 14, 2021
Galen Winsor is a nuclear physicist of renown who worked at, and helped design, nuclear power plants in Hanford, WA; Oak Ridge, TN; Morris, IL, San Jose, CA; Wimington, NJ. Among his positions of expertise he was in charge of measuring and controlling the nuclear fuel inventory and storage.
Galen Winsor has traveled and lectured all over America, spoken on national talk radio, and made several videos exposing the misunderstood issues of nuclear radiation. He shows that fear of radiation has been exaggerated to scare people ... so a few powerful people can maintain total control of the world's most valuable power resource. Filmed by Ben Williams in 1986.
Links to informative news articles and essays on nuclear power and the "energy crisis":
Another Look at Nuclear Energy
Nuclear energy is on the go, helping countries in Europe and other parts of the world solve their energy woes economically and safely. Will America get back on board?
http://tinyurl.com/6w22kq6
Myths About Nuclear Energy
http://tinyurl.com/6r7yczn
Fukushima: Just How Dangerous is Radiation?
The situation in Japan is tragic: an earthquake, a tsunami, death, homelessness, and carnage. The grimness is exacerbated by worries about radiation. But should it be?
http://tinyurl.com/c7zodtq
The Effects of Low-dose Radiation
The Japanese are not alone in being exposed to low-dose radiation; everyone is exposed to radiation daily, emanating from our food, buildings, etc. And that's good news!
http://tinyurl.com/d7uz84h
Rethinking Nuclear Power
With blackouts, power shortages, and rate hikes becoming more common, now is the time for America to reexamine the promise of nuclear energy.
http://tinyurl.com/7ux344e
Nuclear Waste: Not a Problem
Unbeknownst to most people, the bulk of nuclear waste is recyclable, and the remainder can be safely stored and presents little danger to anyone.
http://tinyurl.com/7px6d29
The "Other" Renewables
Environmentalists often refer to wind, solar, and "other renewable sources" of energy. What are these "other sources"? How can they contribute to our energy future?
http://tinyurl.com/7hhdy8v
Green Fairy Tales
The Obama administration's energy policy revolves around cutting energy usage and increasing "green" energy supplies. We examine the odds of the plan's success.
http://tinyurl.com/75dlhye
Energy's Future
The world need never run out of energy. In fact, technology and private enterprise are poised to bring us an abundance of energy—if government will just get out of the way
http://tinyurl.com/6pmhj23
Energy for America
http://tinyurl.com/7sagz2d
Stifling America's Energy Production
http://tinyurl.com/7nvcgmf
Building the Post-Kyoto Future
The new U.S.-Asian pact on global warming has more to do with transferring technology to China than with saving the planet from greenhouse gases.
http://tinyurl.com/6wdxne6
The New Fuel Crisis
Hurricanes Katrina and Rita have exposed our nation's vulnerability to disruptions in fuel supply. Weaknesses in the system are due to unnecessary regulations and bureaucracy.
http://tinyurl.com/c5tpxk3
Race for Fuel
China's growing thirst for fuel has led the Communist country to search aggressively for oil outside its borders. That search may sow the seeds of conflict with the West.
http://tinyurl.com/cqm2rlg
Free Market vs. Price Controls
As gas prices hit record highs, calls are inevitable for government to remedy the "problem" through price controls -- though that solution hasn't worked in the past.
http://tinyurl.com/7dr9njs
The High Cost of Heat
http://tinyurl.com/74ox2j6
Energizing America
http://tinyurl.com/7g4fvyk
Why Are Gas Prices Climbing?
http://tinyurl.com/7jmhytv
How to Create an Energy Crisis
http://tinyurl.com/75m2sr3
Losing America's Livelihood
The U.S. is headed for Third World status unless we change government policies that are driving U.S. businesses offshore, destroying jobs and putting entrepreneurs out of business.
http://tinyurl.com/7nvr33w
The "Geek Gap"
http://tinyurl.com/7xv7a6y
Freedom's Frontier
From the ocean's depths to outer space, private entrepreneurs have pioneered world-changing technologies. What more could be done if government got out of the way?
http://tinyurl.com/7cyuvhs
Science, Politics and Death
Environmental extremism kills. Millions die annually because of restrictions on DDT, and imposing the "Kyoto" regulations would kill many more.
http://tinyurl.com/6v53zye
The Fruits of Eco-Extremism
http://tinyurl.com/6ogcped
Reheating the "Global Warming" Myth
http://tinyurl.com/7478ryo
Eco-Agenda for Planetary Control
http://tinyurl.com/6wo9yv7
Hijacking "Spaceship Earth"
http://tinyurl.com/bw97mpg
UN Demands $76 Trillion for "Green Technology"
http://tinyurl.com/73l8uva
Rethinking Green
http://tinyurl.com/czu7owj
Environmental Stewardship
http://tinyurl.com/bo6mybf
Behind the Environmental Lobby
http://tinyurl.com/clprr3r
Galen Winsor has traveled and lectured all over America, spoken on national talk radio, and made several videos exposing the misunderstood issues of nuclear radiation. He shows that fear of radiation has been exaggerated to scare people ... so a few powerful people can maintain total control of the world's most valuable power resource. Filmed by Ben Williams in 1986.
Links to informative news articles and essays on nuclear power and the "energy crisis":
Another Look at Nuclear Energy
Nuclear energy is on the go, helping countries in Europe and other parts of the world solve their energy woes economically and safely. Will America get back on board?
http://tinyurl.com/6w22kq6
Myths About Nuclear Energy
http://tinyurl.com/6r7yczn
Fukushima: Just How Dangerous is Radiation?
The situation in Japan is tragic: an earthquake, a tsunami, death, homelessness, and carnage. The grimness is exacerbated by worries about radiation. But should it be?
http://tinyurl.com/c7zodtq
The Effects of Low-dose Radiation
The Japanese are not alone in being exposed to low-dose radiation; everyone is exposed to radiation daily, emanating from our food, buildings, etc. And that's good news!
http://tinyurl.com/d7uz84h
Rethinking Nuclear Power
With blackouts, power shortages, and rate hikes becoming more common, now is the time for America to reexamine the promise of nuclear energy.
http://tinyurl.com/7ux344e
Nuclear Waste: Not a Problem
Unbeknownst to most people, the bulk of nuclear waste is recyclable, and the remainder can be safely stored and presents little danger to anyone.
http://tinyurl.com/7px6d29
The "Other" Renewables
Environmentalists often refer to wind, solar, and "other renewable sources" of energy. What are these "other sources"? How can they contribute to our energy future?
http://tinyurl.com/7hhdy8v
Green Fairy Tales
The Obama administration's energy policy revolves around cutting energy usage and increasing "green" energy supplies. We examine the odds of the plan's success.
http://tinyurl.com/75dlhye
Energy's Future
The world need never run out of energy. In fact, technology and private enterprise are poised to bring us an abundance of energy—if government will just get out of the way
http://tinyurl.com/6pmhj23
Energy for America
http://tinyurl.com/7sagz2d
Stifling America's Energy Production
http://tinyurl.com/7nvcgmf
Building the Post-Kyoto Future
The new U.S.-Asian pact on global warming has more to do with transferring technology to China than with saving the planet from greenhouse gases.
http://tinyurl.com/6wdxne6
The New Fuel Crisis
Hurricanes Katrina and Rita have exposed our nation's vulnerability to disruptions in fuel supply. Weaknesses in the system are due to unnecessary regulations and bureaucracy.
http://tinyurl.com/c5tpxk3
Race for Fuel
China's growing thirst for fuel has led the Communist country to search aggressively for oil outside its borders. That search may sow the seeds of conflict with the West.
http://tinyurl.com/cqm2rlg
Free Market vs. Price Controls
As gas prices hit record highs, calls are inevitable for government to remedy the "problem" through price controls -- though that solution hasn't worked in the past.
http://tinyurl.com/7dr9njs
The High Cost of Heat
http://tinyurl.com/74ox2j6
Energizing America
http://tinyurl.com/7g4fvyk
Why Are Gas Prices Climbing?
http://tinyurl.com/7jmhytv
How to Create an Energy Crisis
http://tinyurl.com/75m2sr3
Losing America's Livelihood
The U.S. is headed for Third World status unless we change government policies that are driving U.S. businesses offshore, destroying jobs and putting entrepreneurs out of business.
http://tinyurl.com/7nvr33w
The "Geek Gap"
http://tinyurl.com/7xv7a6y
Freedom's Frontier
From the ocean's depths to outer space, private entrepreneurs have pioneered world-changing technologies. What more could be done if government got out of the way?
http://tinyurl.com/7cyuvhs
Science, Politics and Death
Environmental extremism kills. Millions die annually because of restrictions on DDT, and imposing the "Kyoto" regulations would kill many more.
http://tinyurl.com/6v53zye
The Fruits of Eco-Extremism
http://tinyurl.com/6ogcped
Reheating the "Global Warming" Myth
http://tinyurl.com/7478ryo
Eco-Agenda for Planetary Control
http://tinyurl.com/6wo9yv7
Hijacking "Spaceship Earth"
http://tinyurl.com/bw97mpg
UN Demands $76 Trillion for "Green Technology"
http://tinyurl.com/73l8uva
Rethinking Green
http://tinyurl.com/czu7owj
Environmental Stewardship
http://tinyurl.com/bo6mybf
Behind the Environmental Lobby
http://tinyurl.com/clprr3r
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