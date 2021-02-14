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Galen Winsor The Nuclear Scare Scam
Yardley Pearson
Yardley Pearson
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230 views • February 14, 2021
Galen Winsor is a nuclear physicist of renown who worked at, and helped design, nuclear power plants in Hanford, WA; Oak Ridge, TN; Morris, IL, San Jose, CA; Wimington, NJ. Among his positions of expertise he was in charge of measuring and controlling the nuclear fuel inventory and storage.

Galen Winsor has traveled and lectured all over America, spoken on national talk radio, and made several videos exposing the misunderstood issues of nuclear radiation. He shows that fear of radiation has been exaggerated to scare people ... so a few powerful people can maintain total control of the world's most valuable power resource. Filmed by Ben Williams in 1986.

Links to informative news articles and essays on nuclear power and the "energy crisis":

Another Look at Nuclear Energy
Nuclear energy is on the go, helping countries in Europe and other parts of the world solve their energy woes economically and safely. Will America get back on board?
http://tinyurl.com/6w22kq6

Myths About Nuclear Energy
http://tinyurl.com/6r7yczn

Fukushima: Just How Dangerous is Radiation?
The situation in Japan is tragic: an earthquake, a tsunami, death, homelessness, and carnage. The grimness is exacerbated by worries about radiation. But should it be?
http://tinyurl.com/c7zodtq

The Effects of Low-dose Radiation
The Japanese are not alone in being exposed to low-dose radiation; everyone is exposed to radiation daily, emanating from our food, buildings, etc. And that's good news!
http://tinyurl.com/d7uz84h

Rethinking Nuclear Power
With blackouts, power shortages, and rate hikes becoming more common, now is the time for America to reexamine the promise of nuclear energy.
http://tinyurl.com/7ux344e

Nuclear Waste: Not a Problem
Unbeknownst to most people, the bulk of nuclear waste is recyclable, and the remainder can be safely stored and presents little danger to anyone.
http://tinyurl.com/7px6d29

The "Other" Renewables
Environmentalists often refer to wind, solar, and "other renewable sources" of energy. What are these "other sources"? How can they contribute to our energy future?
http://tinyurl.com/7hhdy8v

Green Fairy Tales
The Obama administration's energy policy revolves around cutting energy usage and increasing "green" energy supplies. We examine the odds of the plan's success.
http://tinyurl.com/75dlhye

Energy's Future
The world need never run out of energy. In fact, technology and private enterprise are poised to bring us an abundance of energy—if government will just get out of the way
http://tinyurl.com/6pmhj23

Energy for America
http://tinyurl.com/7sagz2d

Stifling America's Energy Production
http://tinyurl.com/7nvcgmf

Building the Post-Kyoto Future
The new U.S.-Asian pact on global warming has more to do with transferring technology to China than with saving the planet from greenhouse gases.
http://tinyurl.com/6wdxne6

The New Fuel Crisis
Hurricanes Katrina and Rita have exposed our nation's vulnerability to disruptions in fuel supply. Weaknesses in the system are due to unnecessary regulations and bureaucracy.
http://tinyurl.com/c5tpxk3

Race for Fuel
China's growing thirst for fuel has led the Communist country to search aggressively for oil outside its borders. That search may sow the seeds of conflict with the West.
http://tinyurl.com/cqm2rlg

Free Market vs. Price Controls
As gas prices hit record highs, calls are inevitable for government to remedy the "problem" through price controls -- though that solution hasn't worked in the past.
http://tinyurl.com/7dr9njs

The High Cost of Heat
http://tinyurl.com/74ox2j6

Energizing America
http://tinyurl.com/7g4fvyk

Why Are Gas Prices Climbing?
http://tinyurl.com/7jmhytv

How to Create an Energy Crisis
http://tinyurl.com/75m2sr3

Losing America's Livelihood
The U.S. is headed for Third World status unless we change government policies that are driving U.S. businesses offshore, destroying jobs and putting entrepreneurs out of business.
http://tinyurl.com/7nvr33w

The "Geek Gap"
http://tinyurl.com/7xv7a6y

Freedom's Frontier
From the ocean's depths to outer space, private entrepreneurs have pioneered world-changing technologies. What more could be done if government got out of the way?
http://tinyurl.com/7cyuvhs

Science, Politics and Death
Environmental extremism kills. Millions die annually because of restrictions on DDT, and imposing the "Kyoto" regulations would kill many more.
http://tinyurl.com/6v53zye

The Fruits of Eco-Extremism
http://tinyurl.com/6ogcped

Reheating the "Global Warming" Myth
http://tinyurl.com/7478ryo

Eco-Agenda for Planetary Control
http://tinyurl.com/6wo9yv7

Hijacking "Spaceship Earth"
http://tinyurl.com/bw97mpg

UN Demands $76 Trillion for "Green Technology"
http://tinyurl.com/73l8uva

Rethinking Green
http://tinyurl.com/czu7owj

Environmental Stewardship
http://tinyurl.com/bo6mybf

Behind the Environmental Lobby
http://tinyurl.com/clprr3r
Keywords
knowledgegalen winsornuclear scare scam
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