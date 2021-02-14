Galen Winsor The Nuclear Scare Scam

Galen Winsor is a nuclear physicist of renown who worked at, and helped design, nuclear power plants in Hanford, WA; Oak Ridge, TN; Morris, IL, San Jose, CA; Wimington, NJ. Among his positions of expertise he was in charge of measuring and controlling the nuclear fuel inventory and storage.Galen Winsor has traveled and lectured all over America, spoken on national talk radio, and made several videos exposing the misunderstood issues of nuclear radiation. He shows that fear of radiation has been exaggerated to scare people ... so a few powerful people can maintain total control of the world's most valuable power resource. Filmed by Ben Williams in 1986.Links to informative news articles and essays on nuclear power and the "energy crisis":Another Look at Nuclear EnergyNuclear energy is on the go, helping countries in Europe and other parts of the world solve their energy woes economically and safely. Will America get back on board?Myths About Nuclear EnergyFukushima: Just How Dangerous is Radiation?The situation in Japan is tragic: an earthquake, a tsunami, death, homelessness, and carnage. The grimness is exacerbated by worries about radiation. But should it be?The Effects of Low-dose RadiationThe Japanese are not alone in being exposed to low-dose radiation; everyone is exposed to radiation daily, emanating from our food, buildings, etc. And that's good news!Rethinking Nuclear PowerWith blackouts, power shortages, and rate hikes becoming more common, now is the time for America to reexamine the promise of nuclear energy.Nuclear Waste: Not a ProblemUnbeknownst to most people, the bulk of nuclear waste is recyclable, and the remainder can be safely stored and presents little danger to anyone.The "Other" RenewablesEnvironmentalists often refer to wind, solar, and "other renewable sources" of energy. What are these "other sources"? How can they contribute to our energy future?Green Fairy TalesThe Obama administration's energy policy revolves around cutting energy usage and increasing "green" energy supplies. We examine the odds of the plan's success.Energy's FutureThe world need never run out of energy. In fact, technology and private enterprise are poised to bring us an abundance of energy—if government will just get out of the wayEnergy for AmericaStifling America's Energy ProductionBuilding the Post-Kyoto FutureThe new U.S.-Asian pact on global warming has more to do with transferring technology to China than with saving the planet from greenhouse gases.The New Fuel CrisisHurricanes Katrina and Rita have exposed our nation's vulnerability to disruptions in fuel supply. Weaknesses in the system are due to unnecessary regulations and bureaucracy.Race for FuelChina's growing thirst for fuel has led the Communist country to search aggressively for oil outside its borders. That search may sow the seeds of conflict with the West.Free Market vs. Price ControlsAs gas prices hit record highs, calls are inevitable for government to remedy the "problem" through price controls -- though that solution hasn't worked in the past.The High Cost of HeatEnergizing AmericaWhy Are Gas Prices Climbing?How to Create an Energy CrisisLosing America's LivelihoodThe U.S. is headed for Third World status unless we change government policies that are driving U.S. businesses offshore, destroying jobs and putting entrepreneurs out of business.The "Geek Gap"Freedom's FrontierFrom the ocean's depths to outer space, private entrepreneurs have pioneered world-changing technologies. What more could be done if government got out of the way?Science, Politics and DeathEnvironmental extremism kills. Millions die annually because of restrictions on DDT, and imposing the "Kyoto" regulations would kill many more.The Fruits of Eco-ExtremismReheating the "Global Warming" MythEco-Agenda for Planetary ControlHijacking "Spaceship Earth"UN Demands $76 Trillion for "Green Technology"Rethinking GreenEnvironmental StewardshipBehind the Environmental Lobby