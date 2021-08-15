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Let It Go - Frozen COVID-19 Parody
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204 views • August 15, 2021
This was clipped from the lengthier 7:17 version:
"Let It Go - Frozen COVID-19 Parody (Obama Party Special)
Yes, we actually made a CRINGE Frozen COVID-19 parody. We apologize in advance to all of the men out there. Hahaha. We need some comedy in this screwed-up world. Save your complaints, because this will not be a normal thing. Thank you for your support and for liking our strange and cringe video. Don't forget to play this song really loud for your neighbors!"
https://banned.video/watch?id=61126a5c1213114060e8545f
"Let It Go - Frozen COVID-19 Parody (Obama Party Special)
Yes, we actually made a CRINGE Frozen COVID-19 parody. We apologize in advance to all of the men out there. Hahaha. We need some comedy in this screwed-up world. Save your complaints, because this will not be a normal thing. Thank you for your support and for liking our strange and cringe video. Don't forget to play this song really loud for your neighbors!"
https://banned.video/watch?id=61126a5c1213114060e8545f
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