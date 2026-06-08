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What would the Devil do? 06/08/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today Pastor Stan asked A.I. “If you were the Devil, what would you do?” and he got some interesting answers. Let’s use this knowledge to make sure we are not consumed by entertainment, and to make time for the Lord in your Prayer Closet.

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Keywords
aiartificial intelligencedevildoprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Grok Answer

17:13ChatGPT Answer

23:20Stan’s Suggestions

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