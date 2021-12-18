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DARPA Mind Wars, Slow Kill Vaccines & Project Dark Winter!
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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666 views • December 18, 2021
MIRRORED from : ENDTIMESWATCHMAN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NOYJTk7MGqvE/

DARPA have been seeking to control the brain, emotions, movement and memory by means of altering human DNA, think mRNA vaccines, the implications are frightening, WHY do they want to control humanity? Some believe, including myself that batches of the CV19 vaxines are contaminated with the HIV VIRUS, CANCERS and PRIONS [mad cow] disease. We know that they contain Graphene Oxide, and in this video I will prove that the CV19 JABS are in fact "WEAPONIZED" and can be designed to kill very specific races and cultures, they can be programmed to lie dormant until the appropriate time of activation.

The nano-particulate Graphene Oxide is INVISIBLE to the human eye and it is stated that each JAB contains 15 BILLION!

This is a truly frightening prospect for anyone who has taken the vaxine, the Graphene Oxide can be remotely controlled and it also self assembles!
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabdarpavirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19graphene oxide
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