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Joe Biden is a F***ing Enemy Agent of the NWO and is Purposely STARVING & BANKRUPTING Our Great Nation – FULL SHOW 5/13/22
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455 views • May 14, 2022
Dementia-ridden Biden and his pack of lying scum are now claiming there’s NO baby formula shortage and they’re NOT handing out crack pipes! They’re LYING to our damn faces! Start your weekend with this EXPLOSIVE, one-of-a-kind edition of The Alex Jones Show! Globalists want you to GET HIGH & DIE as they pillage the nation to escalate war against nuclear Russia!
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