⚡ THE FINAL KINGDOM PART 4! EXPOSE WHY WORLDWIDE WEATHER PATTERNS ARE OUT OF CONTROL
End the global reset
End the global reset
76 followers
64 views • 16 hours ago

this is the fourth part of my final Kingdom series! now I'm going to go over a very interesting part that illustrates where we are in prophetic timelines. most know that the extreme weather patterns are on the world is signs of the end. that is true. but I want to show you some things that are far much deeper and is designed to give us hope. because hope is something that is dying with yahweh's people. maybe this video will give a lot more clarity to this subject.


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]



COVID-19 WUHAN CHINA UNDER MASSIVE APOCALYPTIC FLOODING


https://youtu.be/9YLeI9Fxj80?si=JtMt9_-N9wSJIXfy

