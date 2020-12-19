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Soviet Union KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov Explains Useful Idiots, Subversion & Psychological Warfare
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66 views • December 19, 2020
Soviet Union KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov Explains Useful Idiots, Subversion & Psychological Warfare
Soviet KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov speaks about the useful idiots of socialism/communism, subversion, and active measures. KGB required reading: Sun Tzu: Art Of War deception strategy.
Soviet KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov speaks about the useful idiots of socialism/communism, subversion, and active measures. KGB required reading: Sun Tzu: Art Of War deception strategy.
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