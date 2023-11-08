Wellness Superheroes | Quantum Health: EMF Friend & Foe w/ Kerrie Gleeson

In this interview Annie & Jodi interview Kerrie “Kez Legend” Gleeson.

A nurse with 40 years of extensive experience; 22 of those years as a Nurse Educator, and 14 years as an ICU nurse. Annie was one of her students from 2013-2015. Critical thinking and common sense are what she taught her nursing students to advocate for one's patient. Skills sadly, that are sorely lacking in the healthcare industry as it stands. Kerrie saw the writing on the wall before the Pl@ndemic and pursued training in frequency medicine. In this episode, Kerrie covers a bit of history of frequency and radiation and the damage it can cause and how to protect ourselves from harmful frequencies. She also covers some of the benefits of frequency medicine. Kerrie is now seeing clients from all over Australia, on the Great Ocean Road.

