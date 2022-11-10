TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 3rd of 3 Parts. nov. 6. "Covid Amnesty? Sandy Hook case, FFC.

Outrage has been met to the suggestion that "amnesty" be granted for covid - pandemic authoritarians.



How many Lives were ruined and sudden deaths occurred because of a fictional non-existent 'virus', mRNA gene-altering non-'vax' and mandates related thereto?

Rumble has shown backbone by standing up to pressure from France to censor Russian news reports as a form of international censorship.

Earth's crude is naturally produced by the Earth and is not a fossil fuel, which means we have an endless supply if we only take advantage of it (rather than going down the "Green New Deal" path to disaster).

My Petition for Reconsideration of Sandy Hook to the US Supreme Court has been posted on its docket, where it includes new evidence and legal arguments, which the court needs to consider.

