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To The Wicked: Punishment; To The Righteous: Freedom - Proverbs 11:21 (NIV)
21 Be sure of this: The wicked will not go unpunished,
but those who are righteous will go free.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Both the Wicked and the Righteous will be compensated.
One with punishment, the other with freedom.
And YOU get to pick your side!
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p899kvc
#be_sure #wicked #not_go_unpunished #unpunished #righteous #free