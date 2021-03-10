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TruNews - March 10, 2021 (MIRROR)
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150 views • March 11, 2021
Mar 10, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the racist exclusion of Black Ethiopians by the ruling Likud Party, and question why convicted pedophiles are welcomed, while Africans are segregated to the back of the line in the shining Democracy of the Middle East.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/10/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/netanyahu-fears-african-fake-jews-seek-israeli-citizenship
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss the racist exclusion of Black Ethiopians by the ruling Likud Party, and question why convicted pedophiles are welcomed, while Africans are segregated to the back of the line in the shining Democracy of the Middle East.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/10/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/netanyahu-fears-african-fake-jews-seek-israeli-citizenship
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