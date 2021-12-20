© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Covid 19 Fraud & War on Humanity - Part 2
Follow
1
Share
Report
182 views • December 20, 2021
Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity". This is Part 2 of a multipart documentary.
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.
Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/f65f733f-6cfc-41ef-8dba-ce6449ef20c8
Please visit her channel for more great material on odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Credit Dr Sam Bailey
drsambailey.com
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.
Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/f65f733f-6cfc-41ef-8dba-ce6449ef20c8
Please visit her channel for more great material on odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Credit Dr Sam Bailey
drsambailey.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.