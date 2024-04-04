Create New Account
🚨BREAKING: Tuberculosis breaks out at Chicago migrant shelters following measles cases.
The confirmed tuberculosis cases come as more than 55 measles cases have now been confirmed in Chicago, with the majority of those cases being reported in the Pilsen migrant shelter on Halsted Street.


https://x.com/ImMeme0/status/1775898099820724679?s=20

