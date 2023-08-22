Create New Account
Dark World Of Celebrity Yachting Exposed (High Price Prostitution)
if no one is being hurt (yeah, right) then do what you want. What's lame is they can't admit it's just paid prostitution/escorting. Many of these men would never be able to get these women if it wasn't for their power and wealth. But if everyone admitted to what is actually going on then the mystique and social credit value of everyone involved would drop exponentially. Thus the charades, lies, and fake appearances of what this really is continues and is rubbed in the plebe's faces.

