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Trump calls in marines to occupy Iran's islands in the Strait of Hormuz - lotfyzakaria
lotfy zakaria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0Wu_IzhZ4w&t
ترامب يستدعى قوات المارينز لاحتلال جزر ايران في مضيق هرمز وسفن الانزال البرمائي تتحرك الى
Trump calls in marines to occupy Iran's islands in the Strait of Hormuz and amphibious landing ships are moving to