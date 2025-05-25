© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Independent journalist Efrat Fenigson: UN Agenda 2030 is a plan "to tighten control over humanity".
"There is a plan here that aspires to tighten control over humanity while eliminating the individual and their rights."
"Wrapped up in a nice, innocent language, this agenda is a collectivist plan that benefits the world's rich and powerful... and not so much the citizens."
Source https://x.com/efenigson/status/1914614742481502573
