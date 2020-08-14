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POLICE STATE AUSTRALIA (BANNED BY YOUTUBE)
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184 views • August 14, 2020
TheCrowhouse


http://thecrowhouse.com
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BBC Article - This is What Coronavirus Will do to Our Offices and Homes:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/resources/idt-dc2d6e2d-3ab4-42de-8d03-bb7eda5fff8e?fbclid=IwAR0YJfeEdRNYZ-1D8ZYmrMPx1c9PjfIvP1Y9GqOD2G5mBwOQBYLhO4XUr2w

COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless:
https://bpa-pathology.com/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/

LA Parties Head for the Hollywood Hills as Mayor Vows Crackdown:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/entertainment/news/la-parties-head-for-the-hollywood-hills-as-mayor-vows-crackdown/ar-BB17JRYj?ocid=msedgntp

A Victorian Man was Fined for Having Mates Over to Watch the Footy:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/melbourne/a-victorian-man-was-fined-for-having-mates-over-to-watch-the-footy/ar-BB17K0sh?ocid=msedgntp

POLICE BRUTALITY IN MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lcVxSxPZY4&;feature=youtu.be

Victorian Cop Chokes Woman:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x64wPRPz93s&;feature=youtu.be

Nursery Children Kept Alone Inside Plastic Pods to Enforce Social Distancing:
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/thai-nursery-kids-separated-pods-22497182/

The Mirror Project - Their Plan's MAP:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey_Bj8I01AI

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
terrorismpolice statevaccine5gaicontrolthecrowhouseaustraliavictoriaworld economic forumwefbiotechnologycovid-19police state australiatechnocratic world
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