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The Role of Vitamin D in COVID19 (Pr. Roger Seheult, MD)
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62 views • November 10, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/09/vitamin-d-paper.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20211109&mid=DM1038651&rid=1317169323
https://www.youtube.com/embed/ha2mLz-Xdpg?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
Vitamin D optimization is likely the easiest, least expensive and most fundamental beneficial strategy that anyone can do to minimize their risk of COVID-19 and other infections
October 31, 2020, I published a scientific review in the journal Nutrients, co-written with William Grant, Ph.D., and Dr. Carol Wagner. Our paper is the second-most downloaded study from this journal in the past 12 months. It’s also No. 2 in citations for articles in the past 12 months, and No. 4 for views
The study with the most downloads in the past year and the all-time highest number of views is another vitamin D paper, which found vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of influenza and COVID-19 infections and deaths
A third vitamin D paper nabbed the No. 1 spot for most-cited study in the past 12 months. This study found vitamin D supplementation improved survival in frail elderly hospitalized with COVID-19
To improve your immune function and lower your risk of viral infections, you’ll want to maintain a vitamin D level between 60 ng/mL and 80 ng/mL (150 nmol/L and 200 nmol/L). Vitamin D optimization is particularly important for dark-skinned individuals, as the darker your skin, the more sun exposure you need to raise your vitamin D level, as well as the elderly
October 31, 2020, I published a scientific review1 in the journal Nutrients, co-written with William Grant, Ph.D., and Dr. Carol Wagner, both of whom are part of the GrassrootsHealth expert vitamin D panel.
This paper, “Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity” — which you can download and read for free — is the second most downloaded study from this journal in the past 12 months.
Our paper is also No. 2 in citations for articles in the past 12 months, and No. 4 for views. Article metrics reveal it’s been viewed 131,458 times as of November 2, 2021, with a daily average of 62 views. The second and third most-viewed articles were also on vitamin D for COVID.
The study with the most downloads in the past year, at 62,590 downloads, and the all-time highest number of views (178,562) is another vitamin D paper2 by Bhattoa et.al., which found vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of influenza and COVID-19 infections and deaths. The coauthors of my paper, Grant and Baggerly, were coauthors on this paper as well.
A third vitamin D paper, by Annweiler et. al., also nabbed the No. 1 spot for most-cited study in the past 12 months. This study found vitamin D supplementation improved survival in frail elderly hospitalized with COVID-19.
Vitamin D optimization is likely the easiest, least expensive and most fundamental beneficial strategy that anyone can do to minimize their risk of COVID-19 and other infections
October 31, 2020, I published a scientific review in the journal Nutrients, co-written with William Grant, Ph.D., and Dr. Carol Wagner. Our paper is the second-most downloaded study from this journal in the past 12 months. It’s also No. 2 in citations for articles in the past 12 months, and No. 4 for views
The study with the most downloads in the past year and the all-time highest number of views is another vitamin D paper, which found vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of influenza and COVID-19 infections and deaths
A third vitamin D paper nabbed the No. 1 spot for most-cited study in the past 12 months. This study found vitamin D supplementation improved survival in frail elderly hospitalized with COVID-19
To improve your immune function and lower your risk of viral infections, you’ll want to maintain a vitamin D level between 60 ng/mL and 80 ng/mL (150 nmol/L and 200 nmol/L). Vitamin D optimization is particularly important for dark-skinned individuals, as the darker your skin, the more sun exposure you need to raise your vitamin D level, as well as the elderly
October 31, 2020, I published a scientific review1 in the journal Nutrients, co-written with William Grant, Ph.D., and Dr. Carol Wagner, both of whom are part of the GrassrootsHealth expert vitamin D panel.
This paper, “Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity” — which you can download and read for free — is the second most downloaded study from this journal in the past 12 months.
Our paper is also No. 2 in citations for articles in the past 12 months, and No. 4 for views. Article metrics reveal it’s been viewed 131,458 times as of November 2, 2021, with a daily average of 62 views. The second and third most-viewed articles were also on vitamin D for COVID.
The study with the most downloads in the past year, at 62,590 downloads, and the all-time highest number of views (178,562) is another vitamin D ..
https://www.youtube.com/embed/ha2mLz-Xdpg?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
Vitamin D optimization is likely the easiest, least expensive and most fundamental beneficial strategy that anyone can do to minimize their risk of COVID-19 and other infections
October 31, 2020, I published a scientific review in the journal Nutrients, co-written with William Grant, Ph.D., and Dr. Carol Wagner. Our paper is the second-most downloaded study from this journal in the past 12 months. It’s also No. 2 in citations for articles in the past 12 months, and No. 4 for views
The study with the most downloads in the past year and the all-time highest number of views is another vitamin D paper, which found vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of influenza and COVID-19 infections and deaths
A third vitamin D paper nabbed the No. 1 spot for most-cited study in the past 12 months. This study found vitamin D supplementation improved survival in frail elderly hospitalized with COVID-19
To improve your immune function and lower your risk of viral infections, you’ll want to maintain a vitamin D level between 60 ng/mL and 80 ng/mL (150 nmol/L and 200 nmol/L). Vitamin D optimization is particularly important for dark-skinned individuals, as the darker your skin, the more sun exposure you need to raise your vitamin D level, as well as the elderly
October 31, 2020, I published a scientific review1 in the journal Nutrients, co-written with William Grant, Ph.D., and Dr. Carol Wagner, both of whom are part of the GrassrootsHealth expert vitamin D panel.
This paper, “Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity” — which you can download and read for free — is the second most downloaded study from this journal in the past 12 months.
Our paper is also No. 2 in citations for articles in the past 12 months, and No. 4 for views. Article metrics reveal it’s been viewed 131,458 times as of November 2, 2021, with a daily average of 62 views. The second and third most-viewed articles were also on vitamin D for COVID.
The study with the most downloads in the past year, at 62,590 downloads, and the all-time highest number of views (178,562) is another vitamin D paper2 by Bhattoa et.al., which found vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of influenza and COVID-19 infections and deaths. The coauthors of my paper, Grant and Baggerly, were coauthors on this paper as well.
A third vitamin D paper, by Annweiler et. al., also nabbed the No. 1 spot for most-cited study in the past 12 months. This study found vitamin D supplementation improved survival in frail elderly hospitalized with COVID-19.
Vitamin D optimization is likely the easiest, least expensive and most fundamental beneficial strategy that anyone can do to minimize their risk of COVID-19 and other infections
October 31, 2020, I published a scientific review in the journal Nutrients, co-written with William Grant, Ph.D., and Dr. Carol Wagner. Our paper is the second-most downloaded study from this journal in the past 12 months. It’s also No. 2 in citations for articles in the past 12 months, and No. 4 for views
The study with the most downloads in the past year and the all-time highest number of views is another vitamin D paper, which found vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of influenza and COVID-19 infections and deaths
A third vitamin D paper nabbed the No. 1 spot for most-cited study in the past 12 months. This study found vitamin D supplementation improved survival in frail elderly hospitalized with COVID-19
To improve your immune function and lower your risk of viral infections, you’ll want to maintain a vitamin D level between 60 ng/mL and 80 ng/mL (150 nmol/L and 200 nmol/L). Vitamin D optimization is particularly important for dark-skinned individuals, as the darker your skin, the more sun exposure you need to raise your vitamin D level, as well as the elderly
October 31, 2020, I published a scientific review1 in the journal Nutrients, co-written with William Grant, Ph.D., and Dr. Carol Wagner, both of whom are part of the GrassrootsHealth expert vitamin D panel.
This paper, “Evidence Regarding Vitamin D and Risk of COVID-19 and Its Severity” — which you can download and read for free — is the second most downloaded study from this journal in the past 12 months.
Our paper is also No. 2 in citations for articles in the past 12 months, and No. 4 for views. Article metrics reveal it’s been viewed 131,458 times as of November 2, 2021, with a daily average of 62 views. The second and third most-viewed articles were also on vitamin D for COVID.
The study with the most downloads in the past year, at 62,590 downloads, and the all-time highest number of views (178,562) is another vitamin D ..
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