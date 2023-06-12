Create New Account
Russian Spetsnaz Captured a Secret NATO UAV in Ukraine
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
While the Western press is trying in every possible way not to publish numerous shots of destroyed Western tanks from the ongoing counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions, another piece of news has arrived, which undoubtedly became another shock for the NATO forces. Since yesterday, Russian analytical centers and numerous military sources have begun to publish photos of another military trophy that fell into the hands of the Russian military.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

ukrainecapturedrussian spetsnazsecret nato uavblack hornet

