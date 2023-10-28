Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mistreatment of Jews proves it’s a TIME FOR CHOOSING in America
channel image
High Hopes
2876 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
131 views
Published a day ago

Glenn Beck


Oct 27, 2023


Jews in New York City have been cautioned to stay home this Saturday thanks to a large Pro-Palestine rally scheduled to take place in Brooklyn. Earlier this week, Jewish students at Cooper Union College were locked into the school library for their safety as Pro-Palestinian protesters surrounded them, banging on the glass walls. These are just two of the many stories demonstrating the devastating mistreatment Jews today are experiencing around the world — even in America. And these stories, Glenn explains, shows just how pivotal this moment truly is. It’s a ‘time for choosing,’ he says, for every single American: ‘If I were to accomplish one thing in my career, it would be to plead with you to remember who you are, to remember that God loves ALL of His children [and] that He wants ALL of us back with Him…even those who are SO misguided.’


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FGzZYoxk6ow

Keywords
americajewssaturdayglenn becknew york citybrooklynmistreatmentchoosingstay homeschool librarypro-palestine rallycooper union college

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket