Do you still believe we went to the moon?

If you still believe humans landed on the moon after seeing this video please message me and i will be happy to help you work through you cognitive dissonance.
Finding the truth is the easy part... accepting the truth is quite a struggle for most.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.