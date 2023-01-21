America The Agent of Satan - Truth Matters

Has the time come for America to declare itself a Christian nation? Many voices in America are now clamoring for the dissolution of the separation of church and state and are pushing for Christian nationalism. The problem with this is that history has shown that religious nationalism has been oppressive and destructive of religious liberty.





In this episode we look at what the future holds for America and the world. What does the Bible say about the separation of church and state and which brand of Christianity will rule America and the world just before Christ returns? Discover why it’s not China or Russia, but America we should be watching now.





