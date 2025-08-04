Honor-Shame Dynamic of Asian American Customs and Gen Z Cancel-Culture - Kevin Yi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The unique challenges Asian American teens face today may not be so different from what the rest of Gen Z is going through, says Pastor Kevin Yi, and it may have something to do with the changing culture. Kevin has a background in the animation industry and has worked as a video producer. He has a soft spot for helping young people, and he is also a contributing author to The Jesus I Wish I Knew in High School - Asian American Edition. He discusses the honor-shame dynamic often prevalent in Asian households, and how this is similar to the pressurized cancel-culture of modern American society. Kevin additionally touches on the integral component of grace in the Gospel message, and how this draws young people to Christ in a world rife with out-of-control peer pressure. Kevin believes Asian American struggles tend to have a universal application for teens.
TAKEAWAYS
The particular cultural bent in society today elevates conformity
The alternative to conformity is cancellation, or shaming
Parents need to understand the grace dynamic that helps people unlock a desire for the Gospel
Many high school graduates who attend college never return to church
