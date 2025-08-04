Honor-Shame Dynamic of Asian American Customs and Gen Z Cancel-Culture - Kevin Yi





The unique challenges Asian American teens face today may not be so different from what the rest of Gen Z is going through, says Pastor Kevin Yi, and it may have something to do with the changing culture. Kevin has a background in the animation industry and has worked as a video producer. He has a soft spot for helping young people, and he is also a contributing author to The Jesus I Wish I Knew in High School - Asian American Edition. He discusses the honor-shame dynamic often prevalent in Asian households, and how this is similar to the pressurized cancel-culture of modern American society. Kevin additionally touches on the integral component of grace in the Gospel message, and how this draws young people to Christ in a world rife with out-of-control peer pressure. Kevin believes Asian American struggles tend to have a universal application for teens.









TAKEAWAYS





The particular cultural bent in society today elevates conformity





The alternative to conformity is cancellation, or shaming





Parents need to understand the grace dynamic that helps people unlock a desire for the Gospel





Many high school graduates who attend college never return to church









