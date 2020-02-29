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Dr. Drew Slams Coronavirus Coverage: "The Media needs to stop lying"
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124 views • February 29, 2020
Dr. Drew Pinsky joins the panel to discuss how the media has created hysteria over the coronavirus outbreak. He breaks down the actual facts about the virus that caused the World Health Organization (WHO) to issue an international health emergency.
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