WAKE-UP! A LODGE IN EVERY CITY USA - NOTICE: VIEWER ADVISORY: ADULT LANGUAGE [18+]

Why Do You Think There's a Lodge in Every "Zip Code" Shakedown Franchise



Lodges in every Zip Code are nothing more than the Rothschild's City of London shakedown grid (Animal Farms). 100% German MK-Ultra degenerates.



This was a group of Masonic members moving up past the 33 degree that needed to be compromised on video. She is a victim of being a child of Masonic parents and definitely not the "chosen one" of her worthless criminal family. I've heard stories like this coast to coast.



This World is FU*KED and always has been..., who's she going to for help? The occultist Rockefeller AMA doctors or the "Local Police Department" = 666 (Jewish)?



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.