© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INFECTO™ BRITISH RED ALERT - BLACKPOOL ROCK SMASHED - BRITISH HOSPITAL COVID19 COVER-UP EXPOSED
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • March 12, 2020
INFECTO™ BRITISH RED ALERT - BLACKPOOL ROCK SMASHED - BRITISH HOSPITAL COVID19 COVER-UP EXPOSED - WAKE UP BLACKPOOL
INFECTO™ RED ALERT/REPORT STAY INFORMED: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/infectoreport
TWITTER:( please follow us and retweet our tweets) #realbritishbul1
NOW THAT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE ALERTED TO THE TRUTH........PLEASE SHARE THIS RED ALERT PUBLIC INTEREST BROADCAST IMMEDIATELY WITH EVERYONE THAT YOU KNOW .......JOIN OUR GROWING GLOBAL 'CITIZEN JOURNO' ARMY .......DOWNLOAD THE IMAGES AND QUALIFIED MEDICAL RESEARCH & REPORTS .....THAT VERIFY WHAT WE SAY.ABOUT COVID19...WHICH ARE ATTACHED UNDER THIS BROADCAST .......AND SPREAD THE INFECTO™ TRUTH TO EVERYONE THAT YOU KNOW.....BY SOCIAL MEDIA...BY SMARTPHONE......BY EMAIL......WHEREVER YOU ARE!!!..
THIS IS AN INFECTO™ RED ALERT PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCAST...IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST. INFECTO™ REPORT ....IS AN INDEPENDENT INTELLIGENCE, TRUTH & NEWS CHANNEL.....BROADCASTING ACROSS BRITAIN, AMERICA & GLOBALLY.... DIRECTLY TO YOU WHEREVER YOU ARE ...IN YOUR HOME...IN YOUR CAR ...OR EVEN TO YOU IN QUARANTINE...THIS INFECTO™ RED ALERT PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCAST IS THE UNCENSORED TRUTH about COVID19...
THIS IS THE BRITISH BULLDOG™ REPORTING TO YOU.....THE BRITISH WATCHDOG™ ALERTING YOU...PLEASE PAY FULL ATTENTION TO .....PROTECT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!!!!
INFECTO™ REPORT would NOT be possible without YOU. The BRITISH BULLDOG™ as a professional full-time journalist specialising in Global Security & Intelligence would not be able to continue to research, write, present, direct, edit or broadcast these reports without you. In BRITAIN the Government has now set up a dedicated PROPAGANDA Dept, to censor ALL reports on Social Media, Mainstream and Alternative Media Channels and Outlets relating to Covid19. Covid19 Vaccine, Prepping, Quarantine and their failure to PROTECT THE PEOPLE. That is Totalitarianism and what happened in Nazi Germany and Communist China.
WE AT INFECTO™ REPORT & The British Bulldog™ himself are dedicated to our 'mission' to bring to you the TRUTH relating to COVID19 ETC....NO MATTER WHAT OPPOSITION OR THREATS ARE MADE TO US..WE NEVER BURN OUR SOURCES OR WHISTLEBLOWERS and as Professional Investigative Journalists we will never stop searching for the TRUTH to protect, inform and educate you and your family.
DISTRIBUTE OUR IMAGERY AND RESEARCH & EVIDENCE LINK DETAILS: If you want to DO MORE, you can support us further by also POWER TWEETING and distributing our image files for INFECTO™ by your Social Media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Linked In, TikTok, Email, SMS wherever you are you can do it.
TWITTER:( please follow us and retweet our tweets) #realbritishbul1
THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH...BB
THIS IS THE BRITISH BULLDOG™ SIGNING OFF FOR NOW.....TAKE CARE MY FRIENDS...DON'T PANIC...JUST START TO PREPARE .....BE SAFE...BE WELL...LOVE EACH OTHER......WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER'!!!
INFECTO™ RESEARCH, EVIDENCE & IMAGE FILE LINKS
1. INFECTO™ REPORT BIOWEAPON EVIDENCE FILES
https://c.mail.com/@809075337961940720/qEi591bjR3GkMFOU2Qi0Tg
2. INFECTO™ SOCIAL MEDIA BRITISH TRUTH PROTEST & ALERT IMAGES
https://c.mail.com/@809075337961940720/BdCQ501nQ3S2e9QgdK9Q8Q
INFECTO™ RED ALERT/REPORT STAY INFORMED: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/infectoreport
TWITTER:( please follow us and retweet our tweets) #realbritishbul1
NOW THAT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE ALERTED TO THE TRUTH........PLEASE SHARE THIS RED ALERT PUBLIC INTEREST BROADCAST IMMEDIATELY WITH EVERYONE THAT YOU KNOW .......JOIN OUR GROWING GLOBAL 'CITIZEN JOURNO' ARMY .......DOWNLOAD THE IMAGES AND QUALIFIED MEDICAL RESEARCH & REPORTS .....THAT VERIFY WHAT WE SAY.ABOUT COVID19...WHICH ARE ATTACHED UNDER THIS BROADCAST .......AND SPREAD THE INFECTO™ TRUTH TO EVERYONE THAT YOU KNOW.....BY SOCIAL MEDIA...BY SMARTPHONE......BY EMAIL......WHEREVER YOU ARE!!!..
THIS IS AN INFECTO™ RED ALERT PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCAST...IN THE PUBLIC INTEREST. INFECTO™ REPORT ....IS AN INDEPENDENT INTELLIGENCE, TRUTH & NEWS CHANNEL.....BROADCASTING ACROSS BRITAIN, AMERICA & GLOBALLY.... DIRECTLY TO YOU WHEREVER YOU ARE ...IN YOUR HOME...IN YOUR CAR ...OR EVEN TO YOU IN QUARANTINE...THIS INFECTO™ RED ALERT PUBLIC SERVICE BROADCAST IS THE UNCENSORED TRUTH about COVID19...
THIS IS THE BRITISH BULLDOG™ REPORTING TO YOU.....THE BRITISH WATCHDOG™ ALERTING YOU...PLEASE PAY FULL ATTENTION TO .....PROTECT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY!!!!
INFECTO™ REPORT would NOT be possible without YOU. The BRITISH BULLDOG™ as a professional full-time journalist specialising in Global Security & Intelligence would not be able to continue to research, write, present, direct, edit or broadcast these reports without you. In BRITAIN the Government has now set up a dedicated PROPAGANDA Dept, to censor ALL reports on Social Media, Mainstream and Alternative Media Channels and Outlets relating to Covid19. Covid19 Vaccine, Prepping, Quarantine and their failure to PROTECT THE PEOPLE. That is Totalitarianism and what happened in Nazi Germany and Communist China.
WE AT INFECTO™ REPORT & The British Bulldog™ himself are dedicated to our 'mission' to bring to you the TRUTH relating to COVID19 ETC....NO MATTER WHAT OPPOSITION OR THREATS ARE MADE TO US..WE NEVER BURN OUR SOURCES OR WHISTLEBLOWERS and as Professional Investigative Journalists we will never stop searching for the TRUTH to protect, inform and educate you and your family.
DISTRIBUTE OUR IMAGERY AND RESEARCH & EVIDENCE LINK DETAILS: If you want to DO MORE, you can support us further by also POWER TWEETING and distributing our image files for INFECTO™ by your Social Media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Linked In, TikTok, Email, SMS wherever you are you can do it.
TWITTER:( please follow us and retweet our tweets) #realbritishbul1
THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH...BB
THIS IS THE BRITISH BULLDOG™ SIGNING OFF FOR NOW.....TAKE CARE MY FRIENDS...DON'T PANIC...JUST START TO PREPARE .....BE SAFE...BE WELL...LOVE EACH OTHER......WE ARE IN THIS TOGETHER'!!!
INFECTO™ RESEARCH, EVIDENCE & IMAGE FILE LINKS
1. INFECTO™ REPORT BIOWEAPON EVIDENCE FILES
https://c.mail.com/@809075337961940720/qEi591bjR3GkMFOU2Qi0Tg
2. INFECTO™ SOCIAL MEDIA BRITISH TRUTH PROTEST & ALERT IMAGES
https://c.mail.com/@809075337961940720/BdCQ501nQ3S2e9QgdK9Q8Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.